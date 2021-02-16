Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried slams Gov. DeSantis in message on coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's top elected Democratic official had some choice words for Gov. Ron DeSantis in a campaign-style video posted to her social media.
Nikki Fried, Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, slammed the governor's response to the pandemic and cited him for the severity of the coronavirus spread throughout the state.
"While he [Desantis] lashes out at everyone else like he's the victim, we all know who the real victims are; every Floridian who has lost a loved one, lost a job, lost a way of life," Fried said.
The commissioner went on to say that the pandemic has been harder on Floridians than it had to be due to the governor's "blind allegiance to an insurrectionist."
Fried lauded the Biden administration for "putting science first" and promised to continue to fight for the people of Florida while holding the governor accountable.
She said that we could be at the "beginning of the end" of the coronavirus pandemic if Floridians continue to wear masks and get the vaccine.
This isn't the first time Fried has been vocal about Gov. DeSantis' actions. Back in December, Fried called on DeSantis to better coordinate vaccine distribution by mobilizing the state's national guard.
Fried is up for reelection for her current position but admitted on a South Florida radio show that she is "looking into" running for governor.
