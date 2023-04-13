Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell missing in Florida

Bell was last seen around 9 p.m. on Wednesday traveling in a 2022 grey BMW, police say.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Former Nickelodeon actor Drake Bell was reported missing and endangered Thursday morning in Daytona Beach, according to the police department.

Bell, 35 — whose first name is Jared — was last seen around 9 p.m. on Wednesday traveling in a 2022 grey BMW, the Daytona Police wrote in a statement. His last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School.

If you know where he is or has any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.