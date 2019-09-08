JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state law legalizing hemp in Florida went into effect on July 1, and since then, it has raised questions and concern by law enforcement agencies across the state.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association sent out an alert detailing the reasons they find the new law difficult to enforce. Other agencies in Florida are starting to weigh in as they call for more clarity in the new law.

Jacksonville criminal defense attorney Michael Rainka says it's a problem for them because in most cases that he's tried, they begin by explaining that they "smelled an odor" coming from a vehicle before leading to an arrest.

Whenever there is a drug bust, there is often a K9 involved, as seen in many pictures released by local law enforcement agencies. But K9s will be finding their skill sets a predicament since hemp looks identical to marijuana. It will be nearly impossible to make a distinction between different kinds of drugs and their levels of THC.

"It makes police jobs harder and prosecution’s job much harder," Rainka said. "They're limited because they don’t have that huge tool they’ve relied on for decades. Police will use that tool to piggyback the investigation into other aspects, they may search your vehicle, and they may search all over it and whatever they find is fair game."

The alert by the FSA says in part that "additional factors aside from a canine alert may be needed to establish probable cause. There are field testing kits available from the Syndicate Alliance that can test for hemp, but validation of their reliability is still pending."

In response to the FSA's letter and call for sheriffs to discuss how to handle the law, the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office told First Coast News: “Our agency has not made any drastic changes due to this legislation, pending clarification from the legislature. We are however using discretion where necessary and whenever dealing with marijuana contact and or arrest.”

First Coast News also reached out to the Clay County and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Offices for comment, but we haven’t heard back yet.

Rainka says this new law gives defense attorneys more of a legal basis to challenge these kinds of cases and file motions to dismiss.

"The law is not unclear," Rainka said. "It’s my opinion that they’re slowing realizing that their job just got a whole lot harder."

The State Attorney’s Office says they can only tell First Coast News:

“We are currently working with our law enforcement and state laboratory partners to address the issues presented by the recently enacted hemp legislation. We will continue to review every criminal cannabis case based on the facts and the law.”

The FSA says they are still working with "all of the necessary parties and the sheriffs to decide how the law will be administered in respective judicial courts."

Additionally, the FSA says they "will be involved as SB 1020 is implemented as the summary of the bill talks about a 15 member council. It was reported a few days ago that the 15-member Industrial Hemp Council established by the Legislature includes appointees chosen by lawmakers, DeSantis and Fried. The University of Florida, Florida A&M University, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Florida Farm Bureau Federation and the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association also will be represented on the panel."