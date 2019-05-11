Due to the high demand of new phone numbers, North Florida will be getting a new area code by mid-2021.

The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the area code overlay, which will add a new (448) area code to the 850-area code counties. The 850-area code region consists of 18 counties in the Florida Panhandle, including the cities of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee.

“Florida’s 850 area code is running out of telephone numbers, so this plan is needed to ensure a continuing supply of numbers,” said PSC Chairman Art Graham.

The new area code will only affect new phone numbers in the area, including new line requests. Once implemented, all calls will require 10-digit dialing, including local calls.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.