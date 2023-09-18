Second neo-Nazi arrested for hanging antisemitic banners over Orlando bridge

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says there are outstanding arrest warrants out for two other neo-Nazi demonstrators.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced that they've arrested a second neo-Nazi demonstrator in connection with hanging swastikas and other antisemitic banners along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge over Interstate 4 in Orlando.

In a statement, the FDLE said Alachua County deputies arrested 36-year-old Florida resident Anthony Altick for his involvement. The demonstration initially took place on June 10 as the stretch of the bridge overlooking I-4 was lined with demonstrators who hung swastika flags, racist messages and other hate symbols.

The FDLE said there are still two outstanding arrest warrants for additional demonstrators who live outside of Florida.

Law enforcement had a legal recourse to arrest Altick and charge him with criminal mischief due to a law signed earlier this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. HB 269, in part, prohibits individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure or property without permission. Because they didn't get permission to display their banners and images, the demonstrators violated that law.

The same day Altick and his fellow demonstrators hung racist banners over I-4, other neo-Nazi demonstrators waved swastika and DeSantis flags outside Disney World.

At the time, State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, posted a video she said was sent to her. The short video clip shows several people gathered outside the theme park in Orlando with Nazi flags and other white supremacist imagery at their sides.