PENSACOLA, Fla. — The U.S. Navy and law enforcement said an active shooter was shot and killed Friday morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The base confirmed there are three people dead, including the shooter.

10News is updating information as it comes in.

10:04 a.m.

NAS Pensacola said the base will be closed for the remainder of the day. Only essential personnel will be allowed onto the base.

9:57 a.m.

Former Florida governor and current Sen. Rick Scott said he will remain in constant contact with the base commander at NAS Pensacola.

9:50 a.m.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor shared her thoughts Friday morning, calling the situation "heartbreaking."

9:27 a.m.

Jason Bortz, a spokesperson for NAS Pensacola, confirmed there are three people dead, including the shooter.

The base is a training center for all branches of the military, so Bortz does not yet know if the shooter was a member of the Navy or some other branch.

Students at St. John's Catholic School, which is next to the base, are on a modified lockdown until the campus gets more information, according to the local Diocese.

Everyone at the school is safe.

9:08 a.m.

The U.S. Navy confirmed there is one more person dead, in addition to the shooter.

8:56 a.m.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, who represents the district that include Pensacola and the base, asked for the public to "please pray for our military service members, law enforcement, and other first responders as they work to address the situation."

RELATED: Gunman in deadly Pearl Harbor shooting used service weapons

9:05 a.m.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said it got a call for an active shooter at the base Friday morning. The sheriff's office confirmed there are multiple people injured on the base.

Deputies engaged with the shooter. The shooter is now dead, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is now clearing the buildings on base.

9:03 a.m.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he and his team are monitoring the shooting at NAS Pensacola. DeSantis said he's getting updates from FDLE Commissioner Swearingen.

9:01 a.m.

According to Baptist Hospital, there are nine patients, but their conditions are not yet available.

8:51 a.m.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said there is no longer an active shooter at NAS Pensacola. The sheriff's office said the shooter is dead.

8:40 a.m.

Naval Air Station Pensacola said both gates have been secured after reports of an active shooter on the base.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay away from the area. Jason Bortz, a spokesman for NAS Pensacola, confirmed the news to the Pensacola News Journal.

The U.S. Navy also confirmed the reports of an active shooter and the base being on lockdown. Bortz said an active shooter was reported around 7 a.m. Friday.

Both gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown.

The station in Florida's Panhandle employs more than 16,000 military personnel and 7,400 civilian personnel. The world-famous Blue Angels are also based at NAS Pensacola.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter