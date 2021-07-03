'Naked Cowboy' arrested during Daytona Beach Bike Week

Jail records list two charges, including aggressive panhandling.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The man best known for strumming his guitar while wearing nothing but underwear, a hat and some boots in New York City's Times Square was arrested this weekend in Florida.

Deputies booked Robert Burck, aka the "Naked Cowboy," into custody Saturday, March 6, on charges of resisting an officer without violence and aggressive panhandling, jail records show.

As a crowd of people came up to watch what was going on, someone yelled, "Free the cowboy!"

Bike Week, now in its 80th year, attracts motorcycle riders and enthusiasts from across the world, organizers said.