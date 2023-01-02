New parts of 'Miya's Law' went into effect on Jan. 1

"Miya's Law" now requires background checks for all apartment employees and a detailed log of unit keys being issued and returned.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of new laws brought changes to Florida on Jan. 1, including measures aimed at increasing safety for renters.

They're part of "Miya's Law" — the tenant safety legislation that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last year in honor of 19-year-old Miya Marcano. The law first went into effect on July 1, 2022, but several major provisions took effect on New Year's Day.

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, "Miya's Law" now directs landlords and licensees of apartment buildings to require background checks for all employees, screening for things like past violent offenses.

It also requires apartments to keep "a log accounting for the issuance and return of all keys" for each unit and establish policies for the secure storage and access to unissued keys.

Under "Miya's Law," landlords can't offer hourly rentals of lodging establishments and must give a 24-hour notice before entering an individual unit for repairs — two measures that went into effect in July, right after the law was signed.

"Every tenant deserves to be safe in their own home," DeSantis said in a statement last year. "By signing this legislation, we are making it safer to live in a rental unit and giving renters more peace of mind in their homes."

"Miya’s death was a tragedy, and our prayers continue to be with the Marcano family. I am proud to act on their behalf to help prevent a tragedy like that from happening to another Florida tenant."

Marcano first captured the nation's attention when she went missing on Sept. 24, 2021, shortly after a maintenance worker, Armando Caballero, was reportedly seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key.

Caballero, who was said to have expressed unrequited interest in Marcano, was named a person of interest in her disappearance. Days later, the Orange County Sheriff's Office says he was found dead in an apparent suicide.