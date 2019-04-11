POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is working with the Polk County Sheriff’s office to find Jason Brewer.
The 16-year-old was last seen on Aug. 17 in Winter Haven, Fla.
He is six feet tall and 148-pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who has been in contact with Brewer is urged to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
