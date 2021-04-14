Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Tallahassee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for a Tallahassee 13-year-old named Nevaeh Kenyon.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Kenyon was last seen in the 6000 block of Wessex Court.
Law enforcement says she was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, and may have her air up in a pony tail or bun. She wears glasses and has her ears pierced, she may also have a small light pink backpack with her.
She has brown hair and is 5-feet and 5-inches tall. She weighs 130 pounds.
