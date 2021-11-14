Missing Child Alert issued for Seminole County girls possibly with suspect believed to be 'armed and dangerous'

Natasha and Liliana Hurtado are believed to be 32-year-old Di'Last Kellie.

HEATHROW, Fla. — Florida authorities are searching for two girls who are believed to be with a 32-year-old woman, who may be armed and dangerous.

Natasha Hurtado, 10, and Liliana Hurtado, 13, were reported missing on Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. They were last seen in the 1140 block of Greenstone Boulevard in Heathrow, Florida

Natasha is 4'3'' and 80 lbs with brown eyes and hair. Liliana is 5'2'' and 100 lbs with brown eyes and hair.

Kellie is 5'4'' and 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on the girls' whereabouts, they are urged to call 911 or the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650.

Authorities urge people to not attempt to approach Kellie.