Missing Child Alert issued for Pasco County toddler

FDLE says 1-year-old Giovanni Oquendo may be in the company of 20-year-old Kaylee Maurer. The two may be in a 2016 Nissan Versa with FL tag LRFT56.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 1-year-old from Land o' Lakes.

Giovanni Oquendo was last seen in the 3000 block of Parkway Boulevard in Land o' Lakes, FDLE's Missing Child Alert says. He is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 33 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark-colored shorts and light-up tennis shoes with "Paw Patrol" cartoon characters on them.

Giovanni also goes by the nickname "Geo," FDLE says. He may be in the company of 20-year-old Kaylee Maurer, who is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with blue hair and various, visible tattoos, according to the Missing Child Alert.

The two may be traveling in a 2016 black Nissan Versa with Florida tag number LRFT56.