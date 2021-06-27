Missing Child Alert issued for missing 16-year-old from Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Alexander Connolly.
He was last seen in the area of the 3600 block of Broadway Avenue in Fort Myers.
Authorities said the teen was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. He has a scar on his right eyelid.
Connolly is 5'07", 135 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this child, please contact FDLE or the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.