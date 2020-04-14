KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Kissimmee.

According to a Florida Missing Child Alert, Jasynda Suarez was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of Sierra Circle in Kissimmee wearing a green sweater.

Jasynda has black hair and brown eyes, according to the Missing Child Alert. She's 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

If you have any information about where Jasynda might be, you're asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or dial 911.