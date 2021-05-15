Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old girl from Homestead

Authorities said the child may be in the company of 35-year-old Lewis Arcia. The two may be traveling in a 2019 maroon Honda Ridgeline with FL tag number CYYA50.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Aniyah Arcia.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Arcia was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of NE 8th Street in Homestead, Florida.

She is 4 feet 7 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Arcia was last seen wearing a green romper and has bows in her hair.

Authorities said the child may be in the company of 35-year-old Lewis Arcia who is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lewis Arcia has a cross tattoo on his upper left arm.

FDLE said the two may be traveling in a 2019 maroon Honda Ridgeline with FL tag number CYYA50.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.