Florida

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 9-year-old boy out of Lake County

Credit: FDLE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old boy last seen in the Mount Dora area. 

The boy, John Weldon, might be in the company of Daryl Bryant or a 'Daryl Weldon'. They may be traveling in a 2014, silver Mitsubishi Outlander, FL tag number IB14FR.

John Weldon has blonde hair and blue eyes and is roughly 4-feet and six inches tall. He weighs 55 pounds.

Daryl Weldon or' Bryant' is 42, has brown hair, and brown eyes, and is 5-feet and 7-inches tall. He weighs 150 pounds.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130 or 911

   

