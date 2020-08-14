Missing child alert issued for 6-year-old girl from Holiday

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says 6-year-old Solidad Padilla may be in the company of 39-year-old Ashley Norsworthy.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl last seen in Holiday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Solidad Padilla was last seen in the 3300 block of Nixon Road. She may be in the company of 39-year-old Ashley Norsworthy, FDLE says.

The two may be traveling in a 2017 gray Toyota Rav 4 with Florida tag number 846LFD, FDLE says.

Solidad is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds. Norsworthy is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weight unknown.