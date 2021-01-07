Missing Child Alert canceled after 16-year-old boy found safe

Cobby Simpson was found Thursday night.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled for 16-year-old Cobby Simpson. Authorities say the teen has been found safe.

Update: This is a cancellation to the Missing Child Alert that was issued on 07/01/2021 for Cobby Simpson. The child is safe. For more information, please contact the Palm Bay Police Department.



Background:

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Cobby Simpson.

Authorities say he was last seen Thursday in the area of the 500 block of Di Lido Street Northeast in Palm Bay.

Simpson was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved hoodie and dark-colored shorts with a white stripe. The teen is 5'07", 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He wears braces and may be traveling on a red BMX bike.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Simpson, please contact FDLE or the Palm Bay Police Department at (321) 952-3456 or 911.

