Missing Child Alert canceled after 16-year-old boy found safe

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled for 16-year-old Cobby Simpson. Authorities say the teen has been found safe.
Background:
A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Cobby Simpson.
Authorities say he was last seen Thursday in the area of the 500 block of Di Lido Street Northeast in Palm Bay.
Simpson was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved hoodie and dark-colored shorts with a white stripe. The teen is 5'07", 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
He wears braces and may be traveling on a red BMX bike.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Simpson, please contact FDLE or the Palm Bay Police Department at (321) 952-3456 or 911.