Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Delia Young.

She was last seen in the area of the 3200 block of Northwest 142nd Avenue in Gainesville on May 14.

The teen is described as being 4'02" and 75 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing blue pajamas with images of white stars, circular blue sunglasses, and carrying a pink purse with an image of a white unicorn and rainbow on it.

Delia has a noticeable callus on her right thumb.