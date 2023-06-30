Missing Child Alert canceled for 8-year-old child

Taj Dennis has been found safe.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Update: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 8-year-old.

Taj Dennis was found safe, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports.

Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl who is possibly in the company of a woman in Orlando.

Taj Dennis, 8, was last seen Sunday, June 25, on Moreno Court in Pensacola, authorities report. She was wearing a purple and white t-shirt and blue jeans at the time.

Deputies believe she is with her mother, Esther Alexis, 31, who does not have primary custody of the 8-year-old girl. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said it's possible they are headed toward Orlando.