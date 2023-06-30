Missing Child Alert canceled for 8-year-old child

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Update: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 8-year-old.
Taj Dennis was found safe, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports.
—
Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl who is possibly in the company of a woman in Orlando.
Taj Dennis, 8, was last seen Sunday, June 25, on Moreno Court in Pensacola, authorities report. She was wearing a purple and white t-shirt and blue jeans at the time.
Deputies believe she is with her mother, Esther Alexis, 31, who does not have primary custody of the 8-year-old girl. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said it's possible they are headed toward Orlando.
Anyone with information about Taj or her mother's location should call the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620, or call 911.