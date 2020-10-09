Officials say the 14-year-old's last known location was in the area of the 10000 block McMahon Avenue in Hastings, Florida.

HASTINGS, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Kyleigh Clark, 14, who was last seen Tuesday.

Clark is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say she was last seen wearing a tie-dye jacket, black pants with holes, and black Vans.

No other information related to her disappearance was readily available.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to contact the St Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or 9-1-1.

