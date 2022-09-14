Marion County deputies looking for missing 17-year-old boy

Deputies say James “Dominic” was last seen in the morning hours of Aug. 22 leaving the area of 19600 block of 91st Street in Ocklawaha.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who is believed to have run away from home.

He was wearing a black shirt along with gray and black sweatpants, deputies say. MCSO says James has contacted individuals stating he is looking for a place to stay.