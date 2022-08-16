National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says missing 15-year-old could be in Jacksonville

She’s described as having blue eyes and light brown hair, although she may have changed her hair color.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs the public’s help finding a 15-year-old who may be in the Jacksonville area.

Officials say Kendall King has been missing since July 21, 2022 from Santa Claus, IN.

She’s described as having blue eyes and light brown hair, although she may have changed her hair color. Officials say she is five-foot-1 and weighs 115 pounds.

She also may be using the nickname “Roo” Kendall.