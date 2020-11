Bailee Vrban was last seen at Heritage Middle School in Deltona Friday afternoon

Authorities are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Officials said Bailee Vrban was last seen at Heritage Middle School in Deltona Friday afternoon. Authorities said Bailee was upset when she left the school.

Bailee was wearing a blue jacket with a unicorn on the chest, blue jeans, a black polo and black Puma sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.