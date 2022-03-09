Marion deputies searching for missing, endangered man with brain injury

He was last seen wearing a white, V-neck shirt, khaki pants, black shoes and prescription glasses, deputies say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing, endangered man last seen Tuesday in Ocala.

Deputies say Tomas Henry Ratner, 83, was last seen leaving his residence located on 94th Lane around 12:45 p.m., in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a white, V-neck shirt, khaki pants, black shoes and prescription glasses, deputies say.

He suffers from a traumatic brain injury that can cause seizures if his medication is not taken regularly, deputies say.

He left his residence without his medication or his walker, which has caused his family and law enforcement to be concerned for his safety.