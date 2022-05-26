Marion County deputies looking for two missing girls, age 11 and 14

Law enforcement say they are concerned for the safety of both girls.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for two girls who were last seen in the Silver Springs area earlier this week.

Deputies say Jayden Lynn Kiser, 14, left from the1900 SE 171st Avenue, in Silver Springs, on Saturday. She was last seen on the 45th Terrace, in Citra, on Thursday, May 26 around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies say Karla Leeann Kiser, 11, left from the same residence on Sunday, and she was last seen near her neighborhood of Silver Lake Acres on Tuesday, May 24.

Jayden Lynn Kiser is described as being 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Karla Leeann Kiser is described as 4 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs about 90 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Due to Jayden and Karla’s age, the fact that they have not attended school, and the length of time they have been missing, law enforcement say they are concerned for their safety.