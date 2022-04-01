Marion County deputies looking for a missing woman, believed to have firearm

She was last seen in a grey 2017 Kia Sorento bearing Florida license plate QHKA87, deputies say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing endangered woman last seen in the Ocala area.

Deputies say Sandra Rivers was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Friday, leaving from 1705 SW 123rd Terrace.

Marion deputies say she is also believed to be in possession of a firearm.

She was last seen in a grey 2017 Kia Sorento bearing Florida license plate QHKA87, deputies say.

Her vehicle was last seen driving southbound on SW 140th Avenue from Highway 40.

Deputies say Sandra made statements that have caused law enforcement and her family to be concerned for her safety.