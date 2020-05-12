House passes historic bill to decriminalize marijuana as Floridians work to have past offenders forgiven

While the bill doesn’t have a strong chance of passing in the Senate, it shows a changing perception of marijuana across the United States.

TAMPA, Fla. — Today’s historic House vote on the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act would not only decriminalize marijuana, it would also expunge the records for those incarcerated over cannabis.

While the bill doesn’t have a strong chance of passing in the Senate, it shows a changing perception of marijuana across the United States.

“I believe that no one should continue to be incarcerated for an activity that is now broadly legalized, that certain individuals in this country are now profiting millions and billions of dollars off of," said Sarah Gersten, the Executive Director of the Last Prisoner Project.

Gersten and her team work to help those who are sitting in prison on nonviolent cannabis changes-- and their help has made a difference for Richard DeLisi.

“Richard DeLisi, a state prisoner in Florida is actually the longest-serving nonviolent cannabis offender in the US," Gersten said.

DeLisi has served 32 years of a 90-year sentence behind bars. But now, he’s coming home.

“It's going to be a great reunion for Richard I. I just can't wait to see him," his brother, Ted DeLisi said.

During his time behind bars, Richard lost his parents, his wife, and a son. But he is looking forward to what he is gaining.

"Whenever I talk to him on the phone, all he talks about is ‘Oh, I'm going to meet my grandkids. I'm going to meet my grandkids I can't wait,'" Ted shared.

Richard is being released on good behavior, not because his cannabis crime was pardoned.

Many people in the US think that weed should not only be decriminalized but legal. At last count, 68 percent of people feel that marijuana should be legalized.

What other people are reading right now: