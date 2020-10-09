Many Floridians don't qualify for LWA funds, missing out on $300/week

To qualify, you must be receiving at least $100 per week in regular unemployment benefits. Those who feel like they need a boost the most, feel forgotten.

Not all unemployed Floridians are seeing a lump sum of $900 deposited in their bank accounts from the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

To qualify for LWA’s weekly $300 payments, you must be receiving at least $100 per week in regular unemployment benefits.

Jessica Matute qualifies for $91 per week, just $9 below the $100 threshold.

“It does really hit home when everyone around you is receiving money, and I’m like what about me?” Matute said. “What about my car? What about my food for the week?”

Unemployment expert Vanessa Brito said she’s been contacted by thousands of Floridians facing this issue.

Some of them have a correct wage determination on file and are receiving less than $100, but she says many of them deserve more.

Many people receive less benefits than they’re due because the state has mis-determined their income.

“Most of the people who are receiving less than $100, that weekly benefit amount is incorrect because their wages haven’t been redetermined.”

We’ve learned correcting wage determinations are one of the biggest hurdles unemployed Floridians are facing, as they struggle to reach someone at DEO to fix their claim.

LWA payments are pulled from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund until it reaches $44 billion. Brito says these people need their claims fixed, and fast.

“Once that money runs out, it runs out,” Brito said. “So even if their wages are redetermined a month from now, if we depleted our funding from FEMA, they can’t get that money back.”

Brito and her followers are begging the governor to increase Florida’s unemployment payments by just a small amount to set those people over the edge before the money runs out.

DEMAND THAT GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS INCREASE THE WBA FOR FLORIDA'S UNEMPLOYED Our fight is far from over. Hundreds of... Posted by Vanessa Brito on Thursday, September 10, 2020

“It makes me feel desperate,” Matute said. “Just $9, $9 away.”

Brito says if you need your wage redetermination:

1. Send Fax Wage Verification Documents (1099's, Schedule C, Bank Statements, etc.) to: 850-617-6505 or 850-488-2123

2. Email: 1099g@deo.myflorida.com Attention/Subject: Wage Determination Unit. Every page must include the following at the top right-hand corner:

Claimant ID

Last 4 digits of Social Security number

Phone Number (associated with CONNECT)

Make sure you are sending emails from the same email address you have registered with CONNECT.