Flagler County deputies have arrested a man for murder following a suspicious death investigation in Bunnell on Florida Avenue.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, they responded to reports of a death on Monday afternoon just before 4 p.m.

The deceased has been positively identified as 31-year-old Jillian Marie Petrotto of Longwood, Florida.

The FCSO Investigative Unit identified a potential suspect in the unreported homicide, 51-year-old Ronald Collins. Deputies say Collins had rented the home at 174 Florida Avenue in Bunnell where the body was discovered.

Through investigative measures, deputies determined that the homicide took place in Volusia County. FCSO says Collins gave a full confession to detectives on Thursday evening.

He told them the homicide occurred on Dec. 13 at Collin’s home in Volusia County.

“Our detectives and CSI did a great job and worked through the holidays,” said Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly. “Within a few hours FCSO detectives developed a person of interest and immediately worked with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to jointly solve this case. This should send a message to criminals that regardless of jurisdictional boundaries we all work together and we will get you.”

Collins was placed under arrest for Second Degree Murder. He is being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond.