Majority of unemployed Floridians to lose benefits after Christmas if Congress can't come to an agreement

Unemployment programs through the CARES Act, which include PUA and PEUC expire Dec. 26 unless Congress decides to extend the pandemic-related benefits.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Unemployed Floridians are sitting on the edge of their seats as a majority are set to lose their benefits the day after Christmas.

Unemployment programs through the CARES Act, which include Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation expire on Dec. 26 unless Congress decides to extend the pandemic-related benefits.

“Life without PUA is like the Grinch who came and stole Christmas,” said Cintia Guardia, who receives PUA funds.

Guardia is a self-employed massage therapist and as she struggles to find work, her anxiety and bills are stacking up.

“I have phone calls 10 times a day from debt collectors,” Guardia said. “It’s humiliating to go through that.”

Guardia is receiving just over $100 per week on PUA, but if Congress can’t agree on extending pandemic-related benefits, she’ll even lose that.

“It’s not a lot, but it’s something,” Guardia said.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers pushed a COVID-19 compromise relief plan on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

The group outlined a temporary $908 billion COVID-19 relief proposal that would provide $180 billion to extend federal unemployment insurance benefits at $300 per week for four months.

By the time the program would expire in March 2021, the state legislature will be back in session.

The agreement includes $160 billion in funding for state and local governments, as well as a six-month moratorium on some coronavirus-related lawsuits against firms and other entities.

The plan was described as a “bridge” and faces a difficult future as Republicans and Democrats have proposed wildly different relief plans in the past few months.

"This $908 billion framework, which will take us from Dec. 1 to March 31, not going to make everyone happy. But there's been an enormous amount of work done," said Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner.

"Republicans and Democrats, neither of us got everything we wanted. Both of us got much of what we wanted,” said Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy. “And I think that combination reflects what Congress is supposed to do - reconciling different priorities but ultimately doing something good for the American people."

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said he’s working with the White House to see what the president would sign on COVID-19 relief and plans to attach any agreement to a government funding bill before Dec. 11 to avoid a shutdown.