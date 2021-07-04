'House of Horrors' trial continues, prosecution to play alleged confession captured by inmate wearing wire

Russell Tillis is accused of killing and dismembering 30-year-old Joni Gunter roughly six years ago and burying her remains in his Southside backyard in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WARNING: The following video and article contain content some might find disturbing.

The high-profile trial of accused killer Russell Tillis got underway Wednesday morning following two days of intensive questioning.

Twelve jurors and three alternates were selected from a pool of 60 in a case that will determine if Tillis, accused of killing a woman and burying her dismembered body in his Southside backyard, deserves the death penalty.

TWITTER UPDATES:

Tillis' attorney asks for a mistrial after the prosecutor questions the lead detective about alleged prior abusive relationships between Tillis and other women. Def calls it hearsay, notes the woman is now dead. Judge sustains the objection, doesn't see it meriting a mistrial. https://t.co/xFPn2N2fk6 — anne schindler (@schindy) April 7, 2021

“It was the most shocking one I’ve ever had in my career," Det. Sullivan says of the recorded jail confession. @FCN2go https://t.co/mVd62JwDVZ — anne schindler (@schindy) April 7, 2021

JSO evidence tech is reviewing photographs of Joni Gunter's skeleton being excavated from Russell Tillis' backyard. We are not showing those on the livestream @FCN2go https://t.co/FPXNzWqCB4 pic.twitter.com/qmNuKGsX9Z — anne schindler (@schindy) April 7, 2021

Prosecutors posted a few more pictures of Joni Gunter during her sister's Ashley's testimony @FCN2go https://t.co/AubSi0RSZY pic.twitter.com/tKf9NDHRrr — anne schindler (@schindy) April 7, 2021

"You could scream and holler and no one would ever hear you." Alleged rape victim testifies about a soundproof room at Tillis' Southside home https://t.co/1s9jFbJhHr — anne schindler (@schindy) April 7, 2021

She says Tillis raped her, ejaculated on her face. She says he told her she was going "to be there a while" https://t.co/iTIqufNxDg — anne schindler (@schindy) April 7, 2021

We are now hearing from an alleged rape victim of Tillis'. We will not be showing her face on the livestream. @FCN2go https://t.co/uhapvxJ5EH — anne schindler (@schindy) April 7, 2021

Prosecutors plan on playing jurors a 3-hour recording made in jail by an inmate wearing a wire, which they say includes Russell Tillis' gruesome confession. State plans on resting their case tomorrow. Tillis' attorney says Tillis plans to testify on his own behalf @FCN2go https://t.co/bhgTwpGNyU — anne schindler (@schindy) April 7, 2021

Earlier today, Tillis' neighbor Belinda Bryant got emotional testifying about a man she says terrorized her for years @FCN2go https://t.co/1TjcEn4qWv pic.twitter.com/mJvJYNLBBt — anne schindler (@schindy) April 7, 2021

Next up is the inmate who wore a wire and twice captured Tills' alleged confession, Sammie Evans @FCN2go https://t.co/aHZFxKCrON pic.twitter.com/tXcNveky5n — anne schindler (@schindy) April 7, 2021

Next door neighbor testifies about tarps and boards Russell Tillis erected that she says blocked her view. She acknowledges she called police so often on him they got tired of her calling. @FCN2go https://t.co/6exb484Pfh pic.twitter.com/2PzouuInOm — anne schindler (@schindy) April 7, 2021

Tills' neighbor Belinda Bryant is the first state witness. Describes his house "draped up with tarps and boards. It was pretty bad." Testifies he heard a girl screaming, then "all of a sudden loud noises." @FCN2go https://t.co/iBDCvu36Qc pic.twitter.com/g54PKaoi6u — anne schindler (@schindy) April 7, 2021

"You will hear from Russell Tillis" -- defense attorney Charles Fletcher tells jury he will take the stand @FCN2go https://t.co/1jv9EwkmK9 — anne schindler (@schindy) April 7, 2021

"I told him hang her in the garage. Just cut her up, just cut her arms off and cut her legs off, and get her down to the torso and leave her on the plastic" Prosecutor quotes from Tillis' recorded confession @FCN2go https://t.co/qkEOdphszt — anne schindler (@schindy) April 7, 2021

Prosecutor now describing Tillis' recorded confession about holding women captive and killing "pretty, submissive" Joni Gunter. We reported on this in 2019 https://t.co/ph1KFd03a0 https://t.co/EYiTEOlURu — anne schindler (@schindy) April 7, 2021

This horrific shocking discovery was expected – expected because this defendant in his own words described in shocking and amazing detail how he chained Joni Gunter to keep her trapped in his horrific home. @FCN2go https://t.co/FbskHOpIyw — anne schindler (@schindy) April 7, 2021

HAPPENING TODAY: The opening arguments in the “House of Horrors” murder trial against Russell Tillis begins at 9 a.m. @schindy has been in the courtroom during jury selection & is closely following this case. https://t.co/JW7RV89RZ3 — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) April 7, 2021

Background:

The content of the trial will be upsetting. Not only must jurors decide if the 59-year-old Tillis lives or dies, but they will also have to hear and see harrowing evidence, including pictures of the skeletonized remains of Tillis’ alleged victim, 30-year-old Joni Gunter, and the testimony of one of Tillis’ alleged victims, who says she escaped his home after being held captive and raped.

Here are four things to know about the case:

1. What is the case about?

Tillis is charged with murder, kidnapping, human trafficking and abuse of a dead human body in the death of Joni Gunter, believed to be about 30 at the time of her death. In February 2016, Gunter’s dismembered remains were found buried in three holes in the backyard of Tillis’ Southside home at 3551 Bowen Circle E.

According to prosecutors, Gunter died of blunt force trauma to the head sometime between Feb. 3, 2014 and May 28, 2015 (the day Tillis was arrested on unrelated charges). Gunter was identified when DNA samples taken from her remains matched DNA on file with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Police describe Gunter as transient, with a history of prostitution, characteristics that match Tillis’ other alleged victims, at least one of whom will testify at trial (see No. 4).

2. What's at stake?

Life and death. Tillis faces the death penalty if convicted for crimes the state has characterized as “especially heinous, atrocious and cruel.” Tillis was first arrested in May 2015 on charges of aggravated assault and battery on police officers.

Two JSO officers who tried to serve him with a warrant found his yard booby-trapped with razor blades and nails stuck into boards – one of which penetrated the foot of an officer.

While in jail, a fellow inmate recorded Tillis confessing to holding multiple women captive in his house and sexually assaulting them. He also described killing at least one woman, and said there was a body buried on his property. After hearing the confession, police excavated Tillis’ backyard and found Gunter’s remains. (Tillis now claims he faked the confession in an effort to get the death penalty at a time when he was feeling particularly despondent.)

3. How many confessions?

According to prosecutors, Tillis confessed three times – twice to a jail inmate named Sammie Evans who was wearing a wire, and once to Prosecutor Alan Mizrahi. In the jailhouse recordings, Tills confessed to keeping women as captive sex slaves in a soundproofed room, and killing and dismembering at least two with a reciprocating saw. (Tillis does not dispute confessing, but claims he did so strategically, and that the confession was fale.)

The third “confession” is only partially publicly available, but includes Tillis offering to plead guilty to Count 4 (abuse of a dead body) if Mizrahi agreed not to seek Habitual Offender status (see No. 5), and to drop the kidnapping and human trafficking charges. In exchange, Tillis said, he would provide a conversation secretly recorded conversations that would reveal “all the facts about how that [murder] occurred … who committed the crime, and how it was committed, and my involvement in the crime.”

“Are you telling me you can testify against the person that killed Joni Gunter?” Mizrahi asked. “You call this guy in,” Tillis suggested. The party on the other end of the conversation is not law savvy.” (Tillis later said he fabricated the phone recording.)

4. What are the possible outcomes?

If convicted of the murder of Joni Gunter, Tillis faces the death penalty. Death penalty trials are held in two phases – a guilt phase and a penalty phase. Each phase has the same jury, but operate like independent trials, each with its own jury deliberations.

If the jury finds Tillis guilty of anything less than first-degree murder, The trial does not move on to a penalty phase. If The jury does find him guilty of first-degree murder, a penalty phase begins.