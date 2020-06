This weekend anglers can grab their poles and go out fishing in salt water without needing a fishing license.

Been cooped up in the house? Well, it just so happens that Florida's License-free fishing days are this weekend!

So all of you fishing enthusiasts can grab your poles and head out to test your luck at a great big saltwater catch on Saturday and Sunday without worrying about a fishing license.

For more information on fishing licenses and other rules and regulations related to license-free fishing, days check out the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's website.