Clay County student says yearbook section that featured LGBTQ+ pride pulled from publishing

Hello! My name is Hanna Coulter. I’m the yearbook editor at Fleming Island High School. In summary, my rights, along with other students’ rights, have been violated by TBD.

Earlier in the year, I made the decision to replace half of the cultural spread with a pride page that represents our LGBTQ+ students. This decision was glorified by our staff as a new way to include students that are often overlooked in the student body.

On April 14, I was called into a meeting with Principal Thomas Pittman and Vice Principal Rex Knight, along with our teacher yearbook advisor. I was told that the spread (which includes both culture and pride) would not be printed as a result of a decision made by TBD.

The reasoning provided was that we already had GSA (Gender Sexuality Alliance) club in the club section (of which is a group photo, 3 small photos, and a description of the club.)

In the past, we’ve had a Multicultural club and a Cultural page. We also include AP, Colorguard, and the Bands in the clubs, and as separate, full pages. The reason given to me is invalid, and raises more questions than answers.

Regardless of what you believe in religiously or politically, this is a violation of student’s rights. It's censorship of free speech and representation. It even says so here on OneClay’s website: https://www.oneclay.net/page/4966 . It is also a violation of Education Amendment Title IX, which covers discrimination of sex, as the page includes a transgender student.

“But what about cultural page? They pulled it too!” Yes. They did. I spoke to other yearbook advisors that are covered by Clay County and ours is the only one that was pulled- questionably along with Pride. The only difference between our school and other schools is there being the Pride page.

Something to note that was not brought up by the school, but might be speculated by people outside of the school, is that it was taken out for political reasons. Nothing political was on the Pride page. It highlighted students being accepted by their parents, learning to accept themselves, and finding friendship in the community. In our yearbook, my goal is to dissociate for politics as much as possible. The page wasn’t political- it received the same treatment as our cultural page- being born the way you are.

My goal, overall, is to to include a page in our yearbook that allows students to have that representation of culture, LGBTQ+, the disabled, and anyone else who believes that they are a minority at our school.

If you (hopefully) agree with our stand to get this reinstated, or at least prevent it in the future, here’s who you can contact: At the moment, I am working to find out whose decision it was exactly, so there is no one to contact at the time. This will be updated shortly, thank you for your support!