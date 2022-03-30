2 students airlifted after crash involving school bus and semi-truck on US-19 in Levy County

The FHP said 10 students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

INGLIS, Fla. — Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus and semi-truck Wednesday afternoon in Levy County, Florida.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened along US-19 near SE 140th Lane when the driver of a tractor-trailer collided with the back of the school bus as students were exiting.

Authorities report 10 students were on the bus at the time of the crash and that it had its flashing red lights activated. Troopers say the tractor-trailer failed to stop "for unknown reasons."

According to a press release, five students were transported to Shands Hospital, two of which were reported to be seriously injured.

The tractor-trailer driver is said to have been uninjured in the crash while the school bus driver suffered minor injuries.