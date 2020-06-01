This year, your preschooler can experience Legoland for free!

The theme park’s Preschooler Pass lets any 3- and 4-year-old children who are Florida residents into the park for free for one year. The passes are available until Feb. 3 and you can only get them at the admission ticket window.

The Preschooler Pass grants access to the water park as well as admission to all events. Some much-anticipated events include Lego Ninjago Days, starting Jan. 25, PirateFest Weekends, The Lego Movie and Holidays at Legoland.

Legoland’s newest attraction is the Florida Prepaid Schoolhouse, an indoor play area focused on exploring careers and learning.

You can also get an Awesome Annual Pass for less than $12 a month, which includes unlimited access to the park and events and free parking. Learn more about the annual pass here.

If your child is under 2 years old, they get in for free. If not, check out the Preschooler Pass here.