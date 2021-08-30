Ruling expected Monday in unemployment benefits lawsuit in Florida

On May 24, Gov. DeSantis announced Florida would end its participation in the additional federal unemployment benefits.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lawsuit filed in Florida regarding unemployment benefits could be nearing a resolution.

A judge in Tallahassee heard arguments last week regarding the suit, which was originally filed in Broward County.

The lawsuit alleges the premature end to federal CARES Act benefits, which provide an additional $300 in weekly unemployment, was done "for purely partisan and political purposes."

Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith is expected to announce a ruling Monday.

The $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments were discontinued in June, leaving unemployed Floridians living off a maximum of $275 per week.

Small donations to a GoFundMe from hundreds of unemployed Floridians went a long way. In about three days, more than $12,000 was raised to pay legal fees to sue state officials.

As of Aug. 30, over $27,000 has been raised to help pay for legal fees.

Vanessa Brito is one of the organizers of the GoFundMe, and has been a very active member in First Coast News' Facebook Group 'Navigating Florida's Unemployment Maze'

"You are giving many families a fighting chance to keep their lights on, food on the table, and so much more," reads the GoFundme. "We didn’t choose to leave our jobs. We were forced to leave our jobs, close our businesses, and remain quarantined in our homes, like so many across the country. As a consequence, many of us are still struggling to find suitable work that will get us back to our pre-pandemic lives."

On May 24, Gov. DeSantis announced Florida would end its participation in the additional federal unemployment benefits. Federal benefits officially ended on June 26.

Federal funding for the CARES Act extends through September 2021.