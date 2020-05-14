Lake City Police need your help locating missing 23-year-old woman

Police say she was last spotted wearing black and white tights, a black top with splits on the side and black knee-high boots.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department. is asking for help locating a 23-year-old woman last seen at her home Wednesday.

Police say Bo’Shanique Carter was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 1270 block of NW Yukon Gin.

She's described as being 5-feet and seven inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last spotted wearing black and white tights, a black top with splits on the side and black knee-high boots.