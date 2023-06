Officers say Armani Cerae Cobb was last seen in the area of NW Virginia Terrace and NW Long Street.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City officers are looking for a missing teenager Sunday.

Officers say Armani Cerae Cobb was last seen in the area of NW Virginia Terrace and NW Long Street wearing a black tank top, black pajama pants, and a pink hoodie at approximately 7 a.m.

She is described as being 5 feet and 4 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police officers say her direction of travel is unknown.