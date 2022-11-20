1 dead, 5 missing after boat capsized during 'failed migration venture,' authorities say

LITTLE TORCH KEY, Fla. — One person is dead and five people are missing after a homemade boat capsized during a "failed migration venture," according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Authorities say the incident happened 50 miles off of Little Torch Key, Florida and crews were able to rescue nine people.
Officials continue search for 17 migrants after boat sinks off Florida during Hurricane Ian
"Four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing. Some of the rescued wore lifejackets, saving their lives in 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds," the agency wrote on its Twitter.
Back in October, almost 100 people — mostly from Haiti — were rescued from an overcrowded boat off the coast. It was reported they had no food or water for two days, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard helicopter spotted the 96 Haitians, as well as a passenger each from Uganda and the Bahamas, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Boca Raton, Florida, last week. They were transferred to Bahamian authorities on Sunday.