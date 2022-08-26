x
Florida

Kamala Harris to attend Artemis I rocket launch

NASA's return mission to the Moon is kicking off Monday with a high-stakes test flight.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Florida to witness NASA's launch of Artemis I, the space agency's mission to send the first woman and first person of color to the Moon. 

Harris will be at the Kennedy Space Center Monday, Aug. 29, for the scheduled launch, the White House said in a release. She is expected to speak and tour Artemis II and Artemis IlI mission hardware during her visit to Florida. 

NASA's new Moon rocket is set to make its debut Monday in a high-stakes, unmanned test flight. The launch window opens from 8:33 a.m. to 10:33 a.m. at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

10 Tampa Bay will have live coverage starting at 4:30 a.m. on Brightside and will stream the launch on our website and our Facebook and Youtube pages. 

The 322-foot rocket will try to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots. 

The mission will last 42 days, 3 hours and 20 minutes with its splashdown set for Oct. 10 off the coast of San Diego. If all goes well, astronauts could strap in as soon as 2024 for a lap around the moon, with NASA aiming to land two people on the lunar surface by the end of 2025.  

Because the Space Coast is expecting up to 200,000 visitors to watch Artemis I liftoff, traffic delays are on the horizon.

But don't worry, the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization and local authorities in Brevard County are already prepared for the influx and have a traffic plan in place. You can find more information here

The Associated Press and previous 10 Tampa Bay coverage contributed to this report. 

