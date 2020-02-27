One very lucky K9 is expected to make a full recovery after being bitten by a water moccasin in the line of duty.

K9 Phi was in the Everglades Thursday assisting the FBI with the search for missing baby Andrew when he was bitten by the poisonous snake, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Deputies say anti-venom was administered and he's currently being monitored with a good prognosis for recovery.

"Please help us send well wishes K9 Phi's way," the Facebook post reads.

