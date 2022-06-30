Judge rules to temporarily block Florida’s 15-week abortion ban

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper's verbal opinion will not be binding until he signs the written order.

A Florida judge temporarily blocked the 15-week abortion ban on Thursday afternoon, ruling in favor of the plaintiffs. However, the verbal opinion will not be binding until he signs the written order.

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper said the written order will not be signed on Thursday. He did not give any further details on when the written order will be signed, putting the temporary injunction in place.

Florida HB 5, the state law that would ban abortion after 15-weeks, is set to take effect on July 1. Judge Cooper said he finds HB 5 "unconstitutional", leading to his decision to issue the temporary injunction.

In response to Judge Cooper's temporary injunction, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office issued the following statement:

"While we are disappointed with today’s ruling, we know that the pro-life HB 5 will ultimately withstand all legal challenges. The Florida Supreme Court previously misinterpreted Florida’s right to privacy as including a right to an abortion, and we reject this interpretation. The Florida Constitution does not include–and has never included–a right to kill an innocent unborn child. We will appeal today’s ruling and ask the Florida Supreme Court to reverse its existing precedent regarding Florida’s right to privacy. The struggle for life is not over."

Planned Parenthood filed the lawsuit, along with other clinics, including 'A Woman's Choice of Jacksonville'.

Planned Parenthood tweeted the following statement in response to the ruling:

Leon County Judge Cooper just ruled that Florida’s 15 week abortion ban, is unconstitutional & he will be issuing a temporary injunction. This is not the end — we likely have a long fight ahead of us.

Florida Voice for the Unborn, a pro-life group that supported the Governor's 15-week abortion ban, issued a response to the ruling as well. Read Executive Director Andrew Shirvell's statement below:

"Florida Voice for the Unborn is thoroughly disgusted with Leon County Circuit Court Judge John C. Cooper’s decision today to issue an ‘emergency’ temporary injunction enjoining Florida’s new law prohibiting abortions past 15-weeks’ gestation from taking effect.

I attended both this past Monday’s full-day hearing as well as today’s concluding oral arguments on the Florida abortion industry’s motion to stop our state’s new lifesaving law. As such, I personally observed the demeanor of Judge Cooper, who was overwhelmingly biased in favor of the pro-abortion plaintiffs. Judge Cooper condescendingly dressed down the state’s legal team on several occasions, went on diatribes, and bizarrely claimed that he could not hear what the state’s first expert witness was saying even though he was sitting right next to her! In fact, the judge made such an issue about allegedly not being able to hear the state’s first expert witness that he abruptly left the bench and took a 15-minute recess at Monday’s hearing. By contrast, Judge Cooper bent over backwards to accommodate the pro-abortion plaintiffs’ high-priced attorneys from New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

It was obvious that the ‘fix’ was in from the very beginning and that Judge Cooper was extremely willing to play the part of a rubber stamp during these farcical proceedings. I remain confident that Judge Cooper’s ruling today will be overturned on appeal sooner rather than later, given that the text of the Florida Constitution – including the privacy amendment that was added in 1980 – does not mention anything about abortion at all. In the meantime, however, Judge Cooper’s ruling today will lead to the unjust deaths of countless preborn babies in Florida. The blood of these innocent children is squarely on the hands of Judge Cooper.”

The case was heard just days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended federal protections for abortion. Gov. DeSantis publicly declared his intentions to further restrict abortion after the decision came down from the Supreme Court.

