TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Jared Moskowitz, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, will be stepping down from his position, Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed Monday.

"He's worked incredibly hard. He's done a fantastic job. I think Florida has the best emergency response in the country," DeSantis said.

The governor indicated Moskowitz would be leaving in the future, so he would not have to continue commuting back-and-forth to spend time with his family in Broward County while he works in Tallahassee.

"It's been two years. He's worked extremely hard, and his family is almost a world away in some respects," said DeSantis, who spoke highly of Moskowitz – even suggesting he would make a great FEMA director.

Moskowitz has led the charge on Florida's COVID-19 response as well as the state's vaccine rollout. He was appointed to the role by DeSantis in January 2019 after working in emergency services for more than 10 years.

Moskowitz did not give a timeline for his departure, but he told USA TODAY it would be a "gradual transition."

Last month, Moskowitz claimed that planning for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout was undermined by a lack of information from the federal government. He added that many of the issues seen in Florida's vaccine distribution were a result of a "supply problem."

DeSantis said Kevin Guthrie, Moskowitz's deputy at the Florida Division of Emergency Management, will replace him when the time comes.

"I have a lot of confidence in Kevin. He's been fantastic. He's been in the emergency management space for a long time," DeSantis said.