High wind and extremely low humidity have helped the Five Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County grow in size, forcing evacuations for some parts of the county.

The Florida Forestry Service says winds upward of 20 mph pushed embers from the fire across Interstate 10 and the fire is now estimated at 2,000 acres with only 20% contained.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted Wednesday evening that the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department would be assisting with the fire, sending a strike team consisting of five engines and a chief officer.

"They will be leaving ASAP for an unknown duration.," Curry tweeted,

FFS says the fire has burned several structures south of the Interstate but there is no firm number on how many.

Residents south of Interstate 10 and east of Avalon Boulevard have been asked to evacuate and Santa Rosa County has a shelter process established.

The evacuation order will run through noon Thursday and be reevaluated at that time.

Residents seeking shelter should contact Santa Rosa County at 983-INFO.

