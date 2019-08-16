If you're one of those people who hears a song once and then end up humming it for the rest of the day, this might not be the fundraiser for you.

"In the world of rides at Disney World, it's not my favorite," laughs Doug Cross. "This is a challenge for me."

Cross will spend Saturday, Aug. 17 at Disney World in Orlando riding "It's A Small World" as many times as he can.

"From park open to park close, so at this time that's 13 hours," Cross said.

He says while it's a lighthearted fundraiser, it's for an important cause. He and his group of fellow riders make up a "Team in Training" and are raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Cross says he hopes people suffering know that the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society exists to help them.

"We're out there, we're fighting for you," Cross said. "If you know someone that has cancer — and blood cancers specifically — know that the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is here. We're fighting for you, we're fighting for your friends, and we're fighting for your family."

"These individuals are the most passionate, dedicated, relentless individuals I've ever seen," said Trish Clark, the executive director of the Indiana Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. "So it doesn't surprise me at all that they've come up with this idea."

Cross says people have had a lot of fun with their donations.

"You can donate how many times we ride the ride, say $1 a lap, $10 a lap," Cross says. "We have someone that's donating to how many times the ride breaks down."

The goal is to raise $30,000 as a fundraising team. If you'd like to give to Doug's fundraising efforts, you can donate HERE.