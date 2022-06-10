x
Florida

Inaugural 'Ron DeSantis Floatilla' happening in Downtown Jacksonville Saturday

'Let’s show Governor Ron DeSantis how much we appreciate him here in Northeast Florida," said the Republican Party of Duval County on Facebook.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Boats will rally on the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville this weekend for the inaugural Ron DeSantis Floatilla.

This event is reportedly planned concurrently with the Republican Party of Florida's Quarterly Meeting. GOP meeting attendees from around the state will reportedly be observing from the Hyatt Regency Hotel on the North bank and the USS Orleck.

Boats will rally on the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville adjacent to Metropolitan Park beginning around 11 a.m. 

The Republican Party of Duval County says spectators are encouraged to gather along the river walk in front of the Hyatt Hotel or at Riverfront Plaza.

Credit: The Republican Party of Florida and Duval GOP
World’s First DeSantis Flotilla

"Let's make it a wonderful, patriotic and safe day on the beautiful St. Johns River in support of America's Governor, Ron DeSantis!"

In the past, Trump-related boat parades along the First Coast have amassed dozens of participants. 

If you plan to be out on the water this weekend in the downtown area, please be mindful of this event and possible congestion.

If you are interested in the event, click here.

