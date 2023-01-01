Authorities say they don't know what caused the power outage.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sixty-two people were rescued on New Year's Eve from The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando after it lost power, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

OC Fire Rescue sent out a tweet around 9:01 p.m., that said crews were working on rescuing people from the ride's pods.

About an hour and 40 minutes later, fire authorities sent out a final tweet that said more than 60 people had been rescued from more than 20 pods.

Orlando's WESH reported that fire crews didn't know what caused the power outage and all communication was lost between riders and the ride operator.

Final Update: More than 60 people have been safely rescued from more than 20 pods. All pods are now empty and units have cleared @iconparkorlando. All rescue climbers on duty responded to the scene, with additional off duty rescue climbers also responding to assist if needed. https://t.co/1Bz7jrI1jV pic.twitter.com/PIXDD2pPLg — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 1, 2023

According to WESH, videos shared on social media showed there were some sparks coming from the wires of one of the pods.

"So when firefighters got to the scene, they immediately sent climbers up on the ride to let people know what was going on," the news station wrote. "They set up ladder trucks to rescue people from the lower pods. Crews manually moved the Ferris wheel to bring people down."

It was reported that the firefighters were prepared for this rescue.

"As we rotate it down, we're having to manually open the door, so it takes about 10 to 15 minutes for each pod, for us to get it open and to get people out," Division Chief Martis Mack said. "We've trained hours and hours on this type of rescue, so we were ready for this."