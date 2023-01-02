Police: Husband, wife found dead at senior living facility in Central Florida

According to WESH, the couple's son, who is out of town, was notified of his parents' death.

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Central Florida are investigating after an elderly couple was found dead at a senior living facility over the weekend.

WESH reports an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife were found dead inside their apartment in Mount Dora.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call from Waterman Village security about "suspicious activity," the news outlet explains. And when authorities arrived at the apartment, the couple was found.

"We're committed to spare no expense learning the facts that led to this untimely death,” Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said to WESH.

As of now, police haven't released the cause of death, and they won't disclose the names of the two, WFTV reports.