What is an EAS alert? Here's why the notifications are important and how to control the ones you receive

Many Floridians were jolted awake by a test emergency alert at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The test emergency alert heard around Florida has sparked outrage, funny memes and even a call for "swift accountability" from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The rude awakening may prompt you to turn emergency alerts off. However, the alerts can be used to notify you of important information which will help to keep you and others safe, when used correctly.

The Emergency Alert System or EAS is a national warning system commonly used by authorities to notify residents of urgent information, like severe weather or missing child alerts, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The EAS sends a test alert to Floridians' devices once a month at either 4:50 a.m. or 1:50 p.m., according to a schedule posted on the Florida Association of Broadcasters' website. First Coast News has reached out for more information about the test schedule.

This incident was a mistake. While the test was scheduled, it was only meant for TV, and should not have gone to phones. The Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted an apology after the incident.

We are taking the appropriate action to ensure this will never happen again and that only true emergencies are sent as alerts in the middle of the night. — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 20, 2023

If you do want to turn off emergency alerts on your phone, here is how.

How to turn off (or on) EAS alerts:

On your iPhone, go to your settings

Open notifications

Scroll to the bottom until you see 'Government Alerts'

Click on 'Emergency Alerts'

Turn 'Always Play Sound' off